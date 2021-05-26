Cancel
4 ways to scale up finance for India's water sector

By Namita Vikas, Sourajit Aiyer, Cymroan Vikas
World Economic Forum
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia is on track for a 50% shortfall in its water supply by 2030. There is also a big gap between the supply and demand of the finance necessary to rectify this problem. Here are four ways to change the financing ecosystem so that we can avert this coming catastrophe.

