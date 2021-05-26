Why Rachael Kirkconnell Gave Matt James An Ultimatum

Following an intense, and sometimes bizarre, season of The Bachelor, fans watched as Matt James didn't ask Rachael Kirkconnell to marry him, but rather to continue dating after the show's end. With so much animosity throughout the season and confusion over whether or not he should get down on one knee, many wondered if the pair would make it. Kirkconnell faced racism accusations for attending a 2018 antebellum party in college and, when the After the Final Rose episode aired, James revealed that they had broken up.