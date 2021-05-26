NEVER A GUARANTEE: Leaders past and present reflect on evolution of Sampson Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery was simply at an advantage against others considered for status as New York’s first veterans cemetery. It had plentiful space, a long-standing record of strong management, as well as the backing of the local community. Despite how well-equipped the property was, throughout the process- leaders at all levels acknowledged that it was not a guarantee Sampson be selected.fingerlakes1.com