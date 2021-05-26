Arthur Gunn Posts Cryptic Message About Missing ‘American Idol’ Finale

Warning! Spoilers for the American Idol Season 19 finale are within!. It's be a long road and a season filled with more controversy than fans (and probably producers) would have liked, but American Idol finally named its newest winner last night in country singer Chayce Beckham. As you can likely imagine, there are plenty of fans who were rooting for either runner-up Willie Spence or third place finalist Grace Kinstler to come out on top, but there was another moment of the night which was also talked about a lot, and this one involved host Ryan Seacrest. And, several fans were not at all happy with Seacrest after he made what they felt was a tone-deaf joke about the new Season 19 winner.