Arthur Gunn Posts Cryptic Message About Missing ‘American Idol’ Finale
American Idol contestant Arthur Gunn has opened up about why he missed this past Sunday’s finale, citing “unpleasant environmental experiences.”. Both the viewers and the judges were surprised during Sunday’s finale when Gunn failed to show for his scheduled duet with Sheryl Crow. The Top 7 finalist was set to perform two songs with the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter but was instead replaced last minute by former contestant Graham DeFranco, who was in the audience to cheer on the season’s eventual winner Chayce Beckham.www.tvinsider.com