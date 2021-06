USC has added another name to their commitment list for the 2022 class. Local four-start ATH Kevin Green Jr. announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on May 31. "First off, I would like to thank God for making all of this possible. A special thank you to my parents Earlene and Kevin Green Sr. and my family. I wouldn't have made it this far without you. Thank you to Coach Casey, Rich Clausen, and to the rest of the coaches who helped me get to where I am today" Green said.