Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

This Less Restrictive Keto Plan Blasts Belly Fat Without Feeling Like You’re on a Diet

By Lisa Maxbauer
Posted by 
FIRST For Women
FIRST For Women
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s no secret that the keto diet is a fast way to speed off excess pounds — millions of women report enormous weight loss and rave about the delicious meals that got them there. But for every woman who easily zipped off the pounds, there are a handful of others who struggled, unable to maintain the restrictive plan for long. The problem: Traditional keto limits dieters to just 20 grams of carbohydrates a day-that’s less than one apple (25 grams) or even a medium sweet potato (27 grams). And who wants to count their carbohydrates all day?

www.firstforwomen.com
FIRST For Women

FIRST For Women

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bright, friendly, smart and engaging, First for Women has been a trusted source of inspiration and advice for women on the go for decades. Every day we deliver guidance and encouragement on topics ranging from health, psychology and nutrition, fashion and beauty, food and cooking, to family and home, all to help you look good, feel great and enjoy every life!

 https://www.firstforwomen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diet Food#Lose Weight#Fat People#Belly Fat#Healthy Diet#Fat Intake#Body Fat#American#Md#Duke University#Sparkpeople Com Keto#Parmesan#Restrictive Keto#Lazy Keto#Tasty Keto Food#Keto Alternatives#Fat Cells#Healthy Fats#Carbs#Carbohydrates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Keto
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Amazon
Related
DietsPosted by
EatThis

Diet Habits That Are Terrible for Your Liver, According to Science

You know your diet affects your body fat and your heart health. But do you ever consider how the foods you eat may impact your liver? There's a silent health crisis affecting a quarter of the American population and it isn't type 2 diabetes—though it's related. It's nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
DietsPosted by
Y105

To Lose Weight Fast and Keep It Off, Just Start Juicing, Studies Find

When June comes around faster than a bullet train and we still haven't shed the extra padding from a winter of working from home, what is there to do but look for healthy ways to detox? One often-cited study shows that the best way to jumpstart weight loss and improve gut health (to lower inflammation) quickly is a short but deliberate juice fast, even if you only swap out some of your meals for juicing.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Drinks for Belly Fat, According to Science

We're going to say it—targeting that dreaded belly fat isn't the easiest. And it's more than just doing countless ab exercises. It's all about what you're putting in your body, too. Some foods are likely contributing to belly fat, and the same can be said for drinks. Yes, what you're...
DietsNutritionFacts.org

Diet for Hypothyroidism: A Natural Treatment for Hashimoto’s Disease

What were the results of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of a half teaspoon of powdered black cumin a day in Hashimoto’s (autoimmune thyroiditis) patients?. Doctor's Note. I get a lot of questions about thyroid function and am glad to have been able to do this series. If you missed...
Weight LossPosted by
The Independent

Halle Berry says she’s been on the keto diet for 30 years to manage her diabetes

Actor Halle Berry has said that she has been on a keto diet for over 30 years, ever since she was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 22. “It was a moment I’ll never forget. I had to re-spin the way I lived my life and have carried that with me ever since. Because I’m diabetic, nutrition has been a big part of my life and for the past almost 30 years I have been following the ketogenic lifestyle,” she told the Insider.Berry’s long association with keto comes as a surprise, as over the years, health experts have...
NutritionHealthline

A Vegan Diet Guide for Diabetes: Is It Suitable?

The vegan diet is completely free of meat, dairy, and animal-based products. Although it can be a nutritious way of eating, it requires careful planning to make sure you’re meeting all of your nutritional needs (. ). For people with diabetes, following a vegan diet will require an extra layer...
Scottsdale, AZSonoran News

10 foods people over 50 should be eating regularly for better health

As we age, we don’t have to live on nuts and twigs to stay healthy and keep our bloodwork under control. There are some tasty foods that we can eat to help improve how our body works. Certain processes in the body need our help to keep it functioning like it did when we were younger. Those of you who read my articles regularly know I consistently talk about decreasing inflammation in the body. Inflammation is generally the cause of so many diseases. I’ve also discussed leaky gut. This happens when junctions in the gut loosen. They then allow things like bacteria, undigested food particles, and toxins to cross through to the bloodstream. This causes serious trouble for the body and plays a role in the cause of many diseases like heart disease, Type 2 Diabetes, dementia, and more. Leaky gut also affects the thyroid, colon, sinus and mouth, joints, adrenal glands, and skin. Healthy gut bacteria can help protect against leaky gut. There are also foods I will mention in that help by tightening the junctions in the gut to prevent this condition.
Dietsbitchute.com

Keto Diet for Beginners Recipes - Chili-Blackbean Pork

If you're serious about achieving permanent fat loss and a complete health transformation while eating your favorite foods every meal…. I invite you to watch this video:http://bit.ly/keto_medium. Keto diet for beginners is not so hard to start.…
Weight Lossnutraingredients-usa.com

Probiotic may boost weight loss outcomes for overweight adults: Human data

Twelve weeks of supplementation with the probiotic strain Hafnia alvei HA4597 led to significantly improved weight loss and feelings of fullness in overweight adults, compared to placebo, says a new study from France. Significantly more participants in the probiotic group achieved the end point of losing at least three percent...
Nutritionbenchmarkmonitor.com

Which are the foods that burn belly fat?

What is Belly Fat, and are there any foods that burn belly fat?. Belly fat is the abundant stomach fat encompassing the organs in your stomach. Visceral fat is situated underneath the muscles in your stomach and stances numerous threats to your wellbeing when there is a lot of it. Belly fat doesn’t simply stay there; it can adversely affect pretty much every organ in your body through the creations of an abundance of chemicals and synthetics. Having an excessive amount of visceral fat can put you in danger for some other medical problems like cardiovascular infection, colorectal disease, and Type 2 diabetes. Given below in the article are foods that burn belly fat; read on to know more.
Weight LossPosted by
Parade

If You're Trying to Avoid Weight Gain, Here Are 40 Tips from Experts That Actually Work

Let’s face it, plenty of people have gained weight during the pandemic and lockdowns. While you shouldn’t be too hard on yourself about it—it was a really, really tough year—you may be itching to lose some of it in an effort to feel lighter and happier with your body. But how? We talked to plenty of experts in the field—nutritionists, dietitians, personal trainers and doctors—to get simple tips to get the scale moving. In fact, you may be surprised at just how easy it is to avoid gaining weight!
FitnessPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Spice Supercharges the Special K Cereal Diet so You Can Lose a Pound a Day

If you’re busy and you love carbs, then we may have found — or make that rediscovered — the perfect weight-loss approach for you. A team of international researchers recently tested a version of the Special K diet to see if the classic cereal-based plan might be a worthwhile alternative to today’s many complicated diets. Boy, is it ever! Over the course of two weeks, cereal dieters shed about 100 percent more weight and 275 percent more belly fat than dieters allotted the same calories but asked to prepare meals from scratch. And according to tests performed at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, women who stick with a cereal diet a bit longer lose six times more weight than other dieters.
Weight Losseasyhealthoptions.com

The weight-loss snack that shrinks fat and increases willpower

It’s no secret that weight gain is at epidemic proportions in our country — and the pandemic didn’t help. After all, being stuck at home meant less exercise, more time in front of the television, and yes — more snacking for a lot of us. In fact, one study estimated...
GardeningPosted by
FIRST For Women

How to Grow Ginger So You Always Have the Health-Boosting Ingredient On Hand

We’ve all heard of how wonderful ginger is, right? This powerful root is not only known for the flavorful enhancement it brings to our favorite dishes, but also for its wealth in health benefits. Ginger can aid digestion, reduce nausea and sickness, fight off bacteria, and protect us from the flu — some studies have even suggested that ginger can curb cancer growth. Did you know that ginger can easily be home-grown?
Weight Lossredmond-reporter.com

Best Keto Weight Loss Supplements: Advanced Keto Fat Burners

Keto diet, over the years, has become a common term among us. One reason behind this could be that Keto uses a novel approach to tackle extra fat in a person. When a person opts for a ‘Ketogenic’ diet, then he/she looks at a low-carb diet. The concerned person goes into the state of ketosis by replacing the consumption of carbohydrates with fat. This then decreases the intake of carbs because of which the body reaches a metabolic state, which is known to be ‘ketosis.’
Weight Lossirvineweekly.com

KetoCharge Reviews: Real Keto Charge Fat Burner Ingredients?

KetoCharge is an all-natural weight loss supplement designed to boost your energy levels and put your body into a state of ketosis. Through the ketosis process, your body transforms itself into a fat-burning machine that’ll help you potentially lose dozens of pounds and take inches off your waist. Best of all, it can help you achieve your goals without having to go on an incredibly restrictive diet or impossible exercise program.