Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Harry and Oprah to reunite for mental health discussion on ‘path forward’

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pG6up_0aBzvWkU00
The Duke of Sussex (PA Archive)

The Duke of Sussex is to reunite with Oprah Winfrey to “go deeper” into the mental health stories explored in their Apple TV series.

The pair will join participants and experts to host a “town hall” discussion entitled The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, which will air on Friday May 28.

Harry’s Archewell website said the programme would begin to answer the question: “Where do we go from here?”

In the series broadcast last week, the duke lambasted the parenting skills of his father the Prince of Wales.

He criticised Charles for expecting his sons to endure the pressures of royal life, and accused his family of “total neglect” when his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, was feeling suicidal amid harassment on social media.

Harry also revealed he turned to drink and drugs as he dealt with the trauma of his mother’s death in later life.

The Archewell website said: “In The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey reunite with participants and experts from the series for a thought-provoking, wide-ranging discussion to build on their initial conversations around mental health and wellbeing.”

“The subjects go deeper into their own stories from the series, the experts share their guidance, and together they begin to answer the critical question: Where do we go from here?”.

It added: “The insightful and expansive town hall features members of The Me You Can’t See advisory board, as well as series participants including Glenn Close; Zak Williams, a mental health advocate and speaker; and Ambar Martinez, an author and OnTrack NY peer counsellor.”

The duke’s future relationship with his father, brother the Duke of Cambridge and the rest of the Windsors has been brought into question following his frank remarks and his and Meghan’s bombshell sit-down interview with Winfrey earlier in the year.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Family Life#Social Life#Frank Discussion#Apple#Ontrack Ny#Windsors#Sussex#Royal Life#Path#Wide Ranging Discussion#Duke#Series Participants#Cambridge#Wales#Town Hall#Drugs#Harassment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Motherly

Prince Harry + Oprah get real about mental health in powerful new docuseries trailer

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry have teamed up once again as co-creators and executive producers of a new mental health and emotional well-being documentary series called "The Me You Can't See". Available this Friday, May 21st, on Apple TV+, the series will show Winfrey and Harry engaging in discussions around mental health while opening up about their own mental health journeys, much of it in the spotlight. The series will also feature stories of people of all ages from across the globe living with mental health issues, while offering hope to viewers who may feel similarly—that they are not alone.
Mental HealthPosted by
The Independent

Prince Harry says families feel ‘shame’ when loved ones have mental health issues

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about how families can feel a degree of “shame” when a loved one is struggling with their mental health.Speaking in The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward, which was released on Apple TV on Friday, Prince Harry expanded on the issues discussed in the first installment of the TV show he created with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See, which aired last week.The 90-minute bonus episode featured a series of mental health experts from The Me You Can’t See advisory board having discussions with Prince Harry, Winfrey, and others.Discussing the circumstances...
TV & VideosPopculture

Prince Harry's Apple TV+ Series 'The Me You Can't See' Releases First Trailer

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are teaming up to "lift the veil" on mental health. On Monday, Apple TV+ released the first official trailer for its upcoming series The Me You Can't See, a multi-part docuseries co-created and executive produced by Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex that explores mental health and emotional well-being with stories from people around the world.
Mental Healthspectator.us

The problem with Prince Harry’s mental health drive

Has Prince Harry ever had a thought and not made it public? Are there feelings or emotions he has experienced but kept to himself? The latest episode of The Me You Can’t See, the Duke’s documentary series exploring mental health and emotional well-being, aired this week. Loyal viewers were rewarded with a bonus ‘town hall conversation’ show in which Harry and his co-host and producer, Oprah Winfrey, were reunited with advisers and participants from the series.
Mental Healthcelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry’s Mental Health Series “Another Blow For The Royal Family”

Prince Harry, 36, has steadily been in the spotlight these recent times, hugely because of his work promoting mental health and creating worldwide awareness for it. In his docuseries that he co-created with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his struggles with mental anxiety and how that affected his mindset for a long time until his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle urged him to seek the help of a therapist. He admits that four years later, he’s still seeing a therapist and working every day to heal.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Prince Harry and Oprah’s Docuseries Arrives This Month on Apple TV+

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's documentary series focusing on mental health awareness is heading to Apple TV+ this month. Titled The Me You Can't See, the show will feature Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex discussing mental health journeys and emotional well-being with a number of high-profile guests, including Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway. Winfrey and Harry will open up about their own experiences too.
Celebritiesthewestonforum.com

On upcoming Oprah, Prince Harry wants to keep dumping!

On upcoming Oprah, Prince Harry wants to keep dumping!. Will he continue to settle accounts with the UK royals? Duchess Megan (39) and Prince Harry (36) have been topping one title after another in the past few weeks and months. The latter in particular provided surprising insights into the royal family and his private life in a joint documentary with talk show star Oprah Winfrey (67). But that should not be the case with this documentary series – Harry will return for the second round and tell his story honestly like he has never done before.