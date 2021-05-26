Cancel
Miami, FL

Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles While Looking At A New Home As Ex Ben Affleck & J.Lo Reunite In Miami

By Julia Teti
Hollywood Life
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Garner was spotted giving her parents a tour of her Brentwood home, just as her ex, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Lopez were spending time in Miami. Jennifer Garner was in true bliss while spending time with her adoring parents on May 25. The 13 Going On 30 actress, 49, was spotted walking arm-in-arm with her sweet mom, Patricia, who just celebrated her birthday on May 15! The mother-daughter duo looked absolutely too sweet for words, as they Jen’s new Brentwood home, which is currently under construction.

hollywoodlife.com
