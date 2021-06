In the Days of Our Lives weekly preview for June 14 – 18, EJ is back and has a lot of questions. Read on for the scoop. Since returning to Salem, Sami hasn’t been able to stay out of her ex-husband Lucas’ orbit. Between Charlie’s murder, and Kristen’s blackmail, these two have been thick as thieves just like the old days. Apparently, Lucas has been yearning for those days again and told Sami that they are magic together, and he wants that magic back. However, at that very moment, EJ returned!