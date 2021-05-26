Travel picking up ahead of Memorial Day weekend; here’s what you need to know

PITTSBURGH — Travel is picking up ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, so be prepared for delays and some heavier traffic.

According to AAA, more than 37 million people are expected to hit the road and travel at least 50 miles. That’s a 60% jump compared to last year at this time.

The most popular days for travel are expected to be between Thursday and Monday.

So, when is the worst time to head out? Officials say try to avoid afternoons and early weekends.

Travel will likely spike between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Officials say to plan an alternate route and try to travel in the early morning.

If you’re flying, be ready for some changes at Pittsburgh International Airport. For example, travelers can now bring a bottle of hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces (before, it was only 3.4 ounces).

Transportation Security Administration agents will continue to wear masks and gloves, and an acrylic shield will separate them from travelers.

Masks are still required on planes.

