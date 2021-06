Colorado's Mesa County was recently singled out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a national poster child for the negative repercussions of low COVID-19 vaccination rates. Now the CDC warns that the entire state's fight against the novel coronavirus is at risk of a serious downturn, thanks to a spike of the disease's so-called Delta variant, which officials at the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say is more contagious and can have severe consequences for those infected by it.