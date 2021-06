19 Coronavirus Covids in India Covid World Update Live, Latest Corona Vaccination Live Update, Delta Plus Variant Live Update June 26: India reported nearly 50,000 cases of fresh coronavirus on Saturday. According to the Ministry of Health’s Daily Health Bulletin, 48,698 new Covid19 infections have been detected in the last 24 hours. According to the center, the second wave of coronavirus is not over yet, but the number of active cases is less than Rs 60,000. India has recorded a decline in cases and has reported higher collections over a month or more. In this great relief, the emergence of DeltaPlus variants has been reported from about 11 states across India. More research is being done to understand how this mutation works.