‘Appreciation for Warsaw’

 16 days ago

For the last several years, we’ve appreciated and benefited from the efforts that have been made to make Warsaw a more welcoming place to live, shop, and socialize. And, for those of us who enjoy the outdoors and the opportunities for healthful outdoor exercise, we have particularly welcomed the recent investment in the new tennis courts at the community college. It is a beautiful recreation facility and in the few weeks since the courts have been open, they’ve attracted more and more grateful users.

