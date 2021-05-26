‘Appreciation for Warsaw’

Teachers, on behalf of parents of school age children everywhere, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for the extraordinary job you did to guide your students through the most challenging school year in memory. Actually, with most schools “going virtual” last March, you spent closer to one and a half school years navigating the unknown as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the globe. Nothing you were taught in college could have prepared you for the sudden switch to virtual instruction, yet somehow you managed to figure it out anyway. You had no choice. Failure was not an option.