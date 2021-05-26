ARREST IN WAPELLO COUNTY BURGLARY

Wapello County law enforcement has a suspect in custody for a burglary that happened in March. Back on March 10, Ottumwa Police found a 2019 Stingray that appeared to have been abandoned. The owners of the vehicle lived in the 8000 block of 163rd Avenue in Wapello County. Wapello County Sheriff’s Deputies investigated and found the home had been burglarized. An investigation found fingerprints and DNA linked to 35-year-old Tanner Shepherd Rash. Rash is charged with third degree burglary, first degree theft and second degree theft. Rash is being held in the Davis County Law Center on unrelated charges.