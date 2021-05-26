How Wearing Polyester Affects Your Skin

There was a time when Botox was reserved for the brightest of stars. There was no way anyone on the wrong side of the Hollywood hills could even think of waltzing into an office to get Botox, let alone afford it. Botox and fillers were an enigma to us all—and then influencers started getting them. They touted Botox as the cure-all for plumping up those little lines here and there and as the ideal tool to prevent wrinkles and fine lines in the future. It might just be the best anti-aging skincare product out there, and everyone seems to be getting it. But do we have to?

