How Wearing Polyester Affects Your Skin
Most of us can tell when a fabric choice doesn't agree with our skin. Oftentimes, our skin starts to itch and the urge to tear off the article of clothing becomes overwhelming. According to a 2015 study, researchers from Stockholm University concluded that there are thousands of harmful chemicals used in clothes manufacturing (via Science Daily). Giovanna Luongo, Ph.D. in Analytical Chemistry at Stockholm University, further explains the study's findings and what this means for consumers as well as for the environment. "Exposure to these chemicals increases the risk of allergic dermatitis, but more severe health effects for humans as well as the environment could possibly be related to these chemicals. Some of them are suspected or proved carcinogens and some have aquatic toxicity," he says.www.healthdigest.com
