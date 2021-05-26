Cancel
Brooklyn, IA

DEFENSE BEGINS PRESENTING ITS CASE IN BAHENA RIVERA MURDER TRIAL

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTestimony continues Wednesday (5/26)in Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s murder trial. He is charged with first degree murder in the July 2018 death of Mollie Tibbetts in Brooklyn. On Tuesday (5/25), the defense began presenting its case. Defense attorney Jennifer Frese said Bahena Rivera is a “yes” man and after what she described as a systematic confrontation rather than an interview with her client, he confessed to the crime.

