‘Thanks from the docents at James Monroe Birthplace’

newsontheneck.com
 16 days ago

Last week’s very nice piece on the James Monroe Birthplace was called to my attention by my neighbor Tim Trivett, who shared my recent email with the rest of the board last week. There is even more recent news than I had available at the time. The painters arrived on Monday, the 17th and have been working steadily several days already! When that is done, we will be moving furniture pieces into the living space and staging it as it might have been used by the families who lived there. Electrical wiring has been run throughout all three levels and we have heating and air conditioning. In the garden, one of the eight peonies is already in bloom! As for when it will be completed, I cannot say, but the Monroe Foundation has chosen October 2 for a Grand Opening. Work will steadily continue on the house and grounds throughout the summer. Meantime, the docents will open the visitor center as usual the first weekend in June and maintain the regular schedule of Saturdays and Sundays from 11-4 every weekend through August. These weekends will include a tour of the house. I also do special tours upon request any time a visitor wishes to go through. Thanks again for a very nice article on the Monroe Birthplace. I hope to see you there soon.

James Monroe
