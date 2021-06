Prior to this month, Zach Courtney had not visited the state of Colorado. All it took was one weekend to make him feel good about calling it home. During the first weekend of this month, Courtney and his family took an official visit to the University of Colorado, and the 6-foot-6, 248-pound tight end from Post, Texas, concluded the trip by giving his verbal commitment to the Buffaloes’ football program for the class of 2022.