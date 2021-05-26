Cancel
Computers

DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor Review | ProvideoCoalition

By Read Part 1
toolfarm.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Simmons with ProVideoCoalition has a very in-depth 2 part review of the Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor. He uses it in real-world editing workflows and attempts to find the best way to get the most out of the small but robust editing keyboard. The first part focuses on most aspects of the Speed Editor except for the multicamera editing functionality. That he reviews in the second part. Check out the Pros and Cons Scott found here, then follow the link to the full review.

www.toolfarm.com
Davinci
