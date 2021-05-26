‘Dear Governor Northam’

Once again, I write with questions and concerns regarding mask policy for the Commonwealth. In a previous letter, I requested clarification of your mask protocol for children participating in required school activities. As you know, in Virginia, and specifically in Virginia Beach, warm weather comes early and high temperatures are the norm. I am therefore concerned about the health and safety of our school age children. Specifically, students participating in mandated PE and recess, who are required to wear a mask. As previously stated, this places our children at risk for heat-related complications and injury. If, as we have heard over and over again at your press conferences, we are following the science, why are we not complying with the CDC guidelines that state masks are not necessary when outside?