Guy Fieri, Cable's Highest-Paid Chef, Hopes to Save His Industry With 'Restaurant Reboot'
When Guy Fieri Zooms into your living room from his home office in Santa Rosa, CA, it's hard to know where to look. There's the man himself — with his signature spiky 'do, sporting a tee for his spirits brand Santo Tequila. Then there's the short-haired cat on his lap that he's stroking as if he were a culinary Dr. Evil. And then there's the wall covered in framed media clippings and personal memorabilia. There's a lot going on here, which is fitting for this larger-than-life personality. Over the past 25 years, Fieri has established himself as both a populist restaurateur and enduring face of the Food Network with shows including Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Ultimate Recipe Showdown and Guy's Grocery Games.www.westport-news.com