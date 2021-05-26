‘Short-lived concern’
Congressman Rob Wittman voted against creating a “9/11” style independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6th Capitol riot, and the events leading up to it. It is not surprising that he was against it. He doesn’t want his role in pushing the big lie that the election was stolen from Trump, to be documented and released to the public by independent investigators. And, he is jeopardizing the defense of the country by failing to take a look at how this could have happened. This from a man who prides himself on being a defender of the nation. Apparently, not always.www.newsontheneck.com