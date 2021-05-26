Cancel
Amazon to buy MGM, studio behind James Bond and 'Shark Tank'

By JOSEPH PISANI AP Retail Writer
Times Daily
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Online shopping giant Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde" and “Shark Tank," with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not...

Businessdarkhorizons.com

FTC To Review Amazon’s MGM Purchase

In the wake of Amazon’s recent acquisition of MGM, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission will reportedly review the deal according to The Wall Street Journal. The Justice Department and FTC reportedly divvied up antitrust investigations of the tech giants like Apple, Google, and Facebook who are also the subject of the probes.
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Amazon Bid for MGM to Get FTC Antitrust Review (Report)

Amazon’s $8.5 billion deal to acquire MGM will be subject to an antitrust review by the Federal Trade Commission, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources. Last month, Amazon announced a definitive agreement to acquire MGM and its well-stocked library of 4,000 movies and 17,000 TV shows, including the storied James Bond film franchise.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Amazon's Proposed Acquisition Of MGM Under FTC Review

(RTTNews) - Amazon's proposed takeover of MGM is under fire again after the appointment of Lina Khan as the chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission by the White House. The deal is supposed to open up a 4000 plus video library including films and TV series for the Amazon-run streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. Lina Khan, an associate professor of the Columbia Law School, had published an article in the Yale Law Journal in 2017 against the monopoly of giant corporations titled Amazon's Antitrust Paradox. Khan took a step back into history to say that the Sherman Law of 1980 and the Clayton Act of 1914 had more to talk about than just 'predatory pricing' to undercut the competition. She said, "Congress enacted antitrust laws to rein in the power of industrial trusts, the large business organizations that had emerged in the late nineteenth century." The employment of Khan is seen as a long-impending attempt to empower the FTC.
NFLNew York Post

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM faces FTC antitrust probe: report

Amazon’s deal to buy MGM, the movie studio behind the “James Bond” franchise, is facing antitrust heat from the Federal Trade Commission, according to a new report. The FTC’s new chairwoman Lina Khan, a 32-year-old legal prodigy who most recently was a professor at Columbia Law School, has blasted the Seattle-based e-tailing giant’s relentless expansion and alleged monopolistic power as it faces scrutiny from federal lawmakers.
Business101.9 KELO-FM

Steven Spielberg’s production company reaches film deal with Netflix

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Partners has reached a multi-year deal to supply movies to Netflix Inc, the company said in a statement on Monday. Amblin, a global film and TV studio, will provide multiple movies per year to Netflix, the statement said. Spielberg, the Oscar-winning...
Shoppingentertainmentearth.com

James Bond Dr. No Tin Tote

Estimated ship date subject to change. You will not be charged until this is ready to ship. Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. From Factory Entertainment comes the James Bond Dr. No Tin Tote! This high quality tin tote features fantastic artwork inspired...
EntertainmentDaily Triplicate

Guest Opinion: The Amazon is Not Enough to Hold James Bond

"Even James Bond Needs Protection" warned John Logan, whose pen helped create the fictional spy's most recent cinematic adventures, in a New York Times guest essay on June 2. Is Bond menaced by Vladimir Putin's Russia reviving the KGB, or perhaps a betrayal by his American sidekick Felix Leiter under orders from the CIA? Or is he finally taking precautions against contracting an STD?
Santa Monica, CARadio Business Report

Amazon Studios Associate GC Joins DWT In L.A.

SANTA MONICA, CALIF. — An entertainment industry legal veteran who has been the associate general counsel at Amazon Studios until today has returned to Davis Wright Tremaine LLP after more than 20 years. It’s a return for an individual who was a DWT associate in the late 1990s.
BusinessTVOvermind

James Bond Writer is Worried about The Franchise Now Owned by Amazon

It’s bound to happen that people are going to worry about a franchise when it’s taken over by another corporate entity, much as Amazon took over MGM and many of its properties recently. Given that the James Bond franchise is a part of MGM, Bond writer John Logan is worried that the essence of what makes Bond who he is might be in jeopardy given that huge corporations have been known to tear apart family-oriented franchises like James Bond. He does have a point, even if he sounds a bit paranoid that one of the projects he’s been working on for so long might change in ways that aren’t necessary. After all, when Disney took over Lucasfilm there were plenty of changes to Star Wars that a lot of people didn’t care for, but there are positives that one can see as well. It’s easy to understand what Long is saying, but unfortunately for him, some of what he’s worried about sounds like paranoia. This is just a bit of what Long had to say per GeekTyrant:
TV & VideosMySanAntonio

Shark Tank Mexico premieres its season 6 this Friday, July 16!

The favorite show of Mexican entrepreneurs, Shark Tank Mexico , will premiere its sixth season with challenging cases and new sharks hungry for investment. The new cycle of the investor program will hit the Sony Channel screen on Friday, July 16 at 9:30 pm and the following Thursday on Claro Video to enjoy it whenever and wherever you want.
Businessfollowthistrendingworld.com

Why did Amazon pay $8.45 billion to acquire MGM Studio?

At the end of last May, Amazon announced that it had completed the acquisition of MGM film and television studio for an amount of up to $9 billion. This deal is the second-largest acquisition by the company in its history, which raised many questions about this deal. Like, why now?...