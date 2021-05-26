New Celtic manager to be appointed ‘shortly’

Celtic intend to announce their new manager soon (PA Wire)

Celtic have told fans they intend to appoint their new manager “shortly” as they announced a £50 gift voucher for supporters who renew their season tickets.

The Hoops have yet to name the successor to Neil Lennon, who resigned in February, although former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe remains the front runner.

There were no fans allowed inside Celtic Park last season due to coronavirus restrictions.

However, the Parkhead club, noting that spectators will be allowed inside Hampden Park for the delayed 2020 European Championships this summer, hope fans can return for the new campaign when a new management team will be in place.

A statement on the club’s official website, which confirmed standard season ticket prices would be frozen, read: “We had hoped to have announced the manager before providing this update, and we do intend to finalise the appointment of the next Celtic manager shortly, however we have been encouraged by the recent announcement of crowds at sporting events across Scotland this summer.

“Whilst we cannot guarantee any supporter return to Celtic Park at this stage, with our first home match of the new season being on Saturday, July 17, we must now begin the renewal process to allow us to prepare for a phased and safe return for our supporters.

“Across our history, our success has been earned and our reputation built on the shared belief that together, we are greater than the sum of our parts. We are proud to be one club, since 1888.

“As a thank you to our season ticket holders and in recognition of your phenomenal commitment during such a difficult year, the club is pleased to announce that each and every season ticket holder from last season will receive a £50 retail gift voucher.

“The gift voucher can be used online or in-store to purchase any items, including Adidas products, kit and official signed memorabilia.

“All of our 50,000 + season ticket holders will be sent the £50 gift voucher by post – meaning each supporter, regardless of concession price, even kids under 13 who have £50 season tickets, will all receive, individually, a £50 gift voucher.”