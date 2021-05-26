Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

New Celtic manager to be appointed ‘shortly’

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ycGJ_0aBzu0j600
Celtic intend to announce their new manager soon (PA Wire)

Celtic have told fans they intend to appoint their new manager “shortly” as they announced a £50 gift voucher for supporters who renew their season tickets.

The Hoops have yet to name the successor to Neil Lennon, who resigned in February, although former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe remains the front runner.

There were no fans allowed inside Celtic Park last season due to coronavirus restrictions.

However, the Parkhead club, noting that spectators will be allowed inside Hampden Park for the delayed 2020 European Championships this summer, hope fans can return for the new campaign when a new management team will be in place.

A statement on the club’s official website, which confirmed standard season ticket prices would be frozen, read: “We had hoped to have announced the manager before providing this update, and we do intend to finalise the appointment of the next Celtic manager shortly, however we have been encouraged by the recent announcement of crowds at sporting events across Scotland this summer.

“Whilst we cannot guarantee any supporter return to Celtic Park at this stage, with our first home match of the new season being on Saturday, July 17, we must now begin the renewal process to allow us to prepare for a phased and safe return for our supporters.

“Across our history, our success has been earned and our reputation built on the shared belief that together, we are greater than the sum of our parts. We are proud to be one club, since 1888.

“As a thank you to our season ticket holders and in recognition of your phenomenal commitment during such a difficult year, the club is pleased to announce that each and every season ticket holder from last season will receive a £50 retail gift voucher.

“The gift voucher can be used online or in-store to purchase any items, including Adidas products, kit and official signed memorabilia.

“All of our 50,000 + season ticket holders will be sent the £50 gift voucher by post – meaning each supporter, regardless of concession price, even kids under 13 who have £50 season tickets, will all receive, individually, a £50 gift voucher.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Lennon
Person
Eddie Howe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtic Park#Bournemouth#Hampden Park#New Celtic#Hoops#Parkhead#February#July#Tickets#European#Official Website#Campaign#Home#Spectators#Hope Fans#Sporting Events#Concession Price#Post#Memorabilia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Adidas
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

On this day in 2012: Brendan Rodgers is appointed Liverpool manager

Brendan Rodgers was appointed Liverpool manager on this day in 2012. The Northern Irish coach took over from club great Kenny Dalglish, who had been sacked after again missing out on Champions League qualification the season before. Rodgers had spent the two previous years with Swansea and guided them to...
Premier Leaguenewspotng.com

Breaking: Real Madrid Appoint Carlo Ancelotti As Manager

La Liga side, Real Madrid have appointed Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti, as a replacement for Zinedine Zidane who resigned last week. The development was disclosed by the club in a statement released on its website on Tuesday. The statement read in part, “Carlo Ancelotti is Real Madrid’s new manager. The...
Premier LeagueBBC

Bruno Lage: Wolves able to appoint Portuguese as manager

Bruno Lage is closer to becoming the next Wolves boss after being cleared to move to the Premier League by the FA. Lage's managerial record initially failed to pass post-Brexit regulations. But Wolves put their case forward at a hearing on Wednesday and he has now been given permission to...
Soccersamachar-news.com

Serie A Champion Inter Milan Appoint Simone Inzaghi as New Manager

Serie A champions Inter Milan have named Simone Inzaghi as their new coach following the departure of Antonio Conte, the club announced on Thursday. Former Lazio boss and Italy international Inzaghi, 45, has signed a two-year deal at the San Siro. Eight of the clubs that finished in the top...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Crystal Palace 'on the verge of appointing Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager and former Wolves boss could be announced NEXT WEEK' as Eagles get ahead of Everton

Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly on the verge of being appointed as the new manager of Crystal Palace, three weeks after leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers. Palace have conducted a thorough search for the successor to Roy Hodgson, with the veteran manager bidding farewell to his boyhood club at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.
UEFA90min.com

Ange Postecoglou agrees to become new Celtic manager

Ange Postecoglou is believed to have agreed terms with Celtic to become their new manager, with only UEFA now standing in the way of the appointment. The Scottish Premiership runners up sacked Neil Lennon in February and had spent much of the year chasing Eddie Howe. A deal with the ex-Bournemouth boss appeared to be close, but it collapsed at the final hour, with the club citing 'reasons out of both his and Celtic’s control.'
UEFAsemoball.com

Celtic hires former Australia coach Postecoglou as manager

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) -- Scottish club Celtic hired former Australia national team coach Ange Postecoglou as manager on Thursday. The 55-year-old Postecoglou joins the Glasgow club from Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan. Crosstown rival Rangers prevented Celtic from winning its 10th straight title this season, and Neil Lennon resigned as...
SoccerTribal Football

​Celtic agree compensation with Yokohama ahead of Postecoglou appointment

Scottish giants Celtic are almost ready to officially appoint Ange Postecoglou as their new manager. Football Insiderreveals that Celtic have come to an agreement with Postecoglou's current club, Yokohama F. Marinos, regarding compensation. The Hoops will pay a six-figure sum to the Japanese team, which will buy the 55-year-old coach...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Bruno Lage set to be appointed new Wolves manager by Thursday as replacement for Nuno Espirito Santo... with club hierarchy preparing to receive Arsenal bid for Ruben Neves

Bruno Lage is expected to be confirmed as Wolves' new manager by Thursday. Sportsmail first reported the Molineux club's interest in Lage last month when they announced his fellow Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo would leave after four years as manager. The deal is expected to be finalised in the coming...
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Bradford City appoint Derek Adams as manager

Bradford City have officially unveiled the appointment of former and Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams. The 45-year old manager began his coaching career in Scotland, taking the reigns at Ross County originally as a player-manager before retiring and reprising the role as the sole manager. In his first stint with the club, he shocked the likes of Celtic and Hibernian to reach the Scottish Cup Final, but lost out to Dundee United.
SoccerBBC

Celtic: 'Big decisions' over Postecoglou's staff & squad - Bonner

"Big decisions" have to be made quickly over Ange Postecoglou's support staff and playing squad to give the new manager the best chance of success, says Celtic legend Pat Bonner. Postecoglou's appointment ends Celtic's 106-day search for a boss, but they remain without a director of football. The Australian's backroom...