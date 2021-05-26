Cancel
Kyle Busch Honoring National Guard Specialist Derek Holland at Charlotte

 17 days ago

Memorial Day in the United States is a time to remember and honor the soldiers who lost their lives while serving in the United States military. With that, Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway takes on a special meaning for those in the NASCAR community. It will be the annual “600 Miles of Remembrance,” during which each car in the field will carry the name of a fallen soldier on the windshield.

