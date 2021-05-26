Accused Philadelphia serial rapist possibly linked to similar attacks in 8 states
A convicted felon accused of stalking and raping multiple women in Philadelphia is under investigation for similar attacks in eight other states, according to prosecutors. In a terrifying crime spree this month, 28-year-old Kevin Bennett went to several gentlemen’s clubs in the city and then followed female employees to their homes, authorities said. He stalked at least six victims and raped three of them, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.www.nydailynews.com