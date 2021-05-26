Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Accused Philadelphia serial rapist possibly linked to similar attacks in 8 states

By Nelson Oliveira
NY Daily News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA convicted felon accused of stalking and raping multiple women in Philadelphia is under investigation for similar attacks in eight other states, according to prosecutors. In a terrifying crime spree this month, 28-year-old Kevin Bennett went to several gentlemen’s clubs in the city and then followed female employees to their homes, authorities said. He stalked at least six victims and raped three of them, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

www.nydailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Indiana, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Indiana State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Krasner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Philadelphia Police#Serial Rapist#Fbi#Accused Of Assault#Sexual Assault#Criminal Investigation#Fbi#Macy#Sexual Attacks#Robberies#Robbery#Suspect#Man#Investigators#Criminal Mischief#Authorities#Firearm Violations#Jail Records#Burglary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Investigation
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Philadelphia, PAMiddletown Press

Girl, 6, hit in leg by gunfire in Philadelphia; no arrests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 6-year-old girl was wounded in the leg by gunfire in west Philadelphia, police said. Police said the girl was wounded in the Mantua neighborhood shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday. She was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in stable condition, police said. Police Commissioner...
Philadelphia, PAMarietta Daily Journal

15 shot, 8 stabbed: Philly's toll from another violent weekend

PHILADELPHIA — At least 23 people were injured — one fatally — from guns and knives during another violent weekend in Philadelphia. According to police reports covering Friday night into Sunday night, 15 people had been shot and eight stabbed, including one man at a city jail. The toll was expected to grow.
Philadelphia, PANBC Philadelphia

Girl, 6, Shot in the Leg While Playing Outside in West Philadelphia

A 6-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot in the leg while playing outside in the Mantua section of West Philadelphia Monday afternoon. The girl was on the 3800 block of Wyalusing Avenue at 3:30 p.m. when she was shot at least once in the leg. She was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where she is currently in stable condition.
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Philadelphia, PAUS News and World Report

Case Dismissed in Officer's Use of Pepper Spray Amid Protest

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge has dismissed charges against a former police officer seen on video lowering the mask of at least one protester before dousing a group with pepper spray as they knelt on a city interstate during a demonstration last summer. Municipal Court Judge William Austin Meehan...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Gov. Wolf should apologize for implying cops are ‘racist murderers,’ head of Pa. state troopers association says

Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy is demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf apologize for promoting what Kennedy insisted is “a false narrative that police are racist murderers.”. What Kennedy targeted in a statement released Monday were Wolf’s comments in a letter sent to state employees Friday regarding the declaration...
Pennsylvania Statesauconsource.com

State Police Trying to Locate Missing Man in Upper Bucks

A man who police say is considered missing and endangered was the subject of a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Monday. According to troopers, 37-year-old Steven Eric Heffentrager of East Greenville was last seen on Saturday, May 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Milford Township, Bucks County.
Philadelphia, PAfox29.com

6-year-old girl shot in leg in West Philadelphia, police say

WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 6-year-old girl wounded in West Philadelphia. It happened on the 3800 block of Wyalusing Avenue Monday around 3:30 p.m. According to police, the girl was shot in the leg. She was taken to CHOP in stable condition. So far,...