Samuel E. Wright, Known As The Voice Of Sebastian In The Little Mermaid, Has Passed At 74

Samuel E. Wright, best known as the voice of Sebastian in The Little Mermaid, has sadly passed at the age of 74. The news of Wright’s passing was announced by the town of Montgomery, New York, where he resided with his family. “Today, the Town of Montgomery mourns the loss of Sam Wright,” a post on the town’s Facebook page read. The post referred to Wright as “a pillar in our community” and noted that he and his family founded the Hudson Valley Conservatory.