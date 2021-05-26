Opinion: Amity High must do better on inclusion

These days we often find ourselves on the sidelines of soccer practice or games watching our kids chatting, laughing and running up and down the field. Our kids have been the closest of friends since kindergarten, spending countless hours at each other’s houses, attending each other’s birthday parties, and living in the world of make believe and more recently Pokémon. But this afternoon, our conversation moves from their current activities to questioning whether their friendship will sustain the test of time, or more specifically the test of high school.