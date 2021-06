Even with the NFL adding a 17th regular-season game to the schedule this year, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are gunning for perfection. "The only record I have my eyes set on breaking, which would be new this year, would be going 20-0," Mahomes said Sunday. "It's not really a record to be broken I guess you would say—19-0 is the record right now—so being able to go 20-0 and being the first one to do that, that would be awesome."