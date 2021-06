Hopkinsville solidified its number one seed for the 8th district tournament with a 12-2 win over Christian County. Jacob Dilday fired a two hitter and also contributed two hits of his own while Zach Moss went 3-4 for the Tigers.Elijah Underhill had one of the two Christian County hits with a two run homer while Preston Phan took the pitching loss for the Colonels. Hopkinsville is now 14-5 overall/5-0 in the district while Christian County fell to 3-15 and 2-3 in district games.