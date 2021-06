Quavo declared Culture III “the greatest album of this year” in a recent interview with Complex. “I feel like this album going to open up the world. We’re having fun and smiling again,” he said. “Everybody’s been hurtin’, and going through this pandemic, and losing loved ones. I feel like this is a breakthrough. This is the sonic boom to the new life and new world that we live in. We’ve been going through this pandemic for like a year-and-a-half.”