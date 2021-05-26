Cancel
Monster Hunter May Digital Event: Everything Announced for Rise and Stories 2

Cover picture for the articleCapcom revealed new monsters and content for Monster Hunter Rise during the May Monster Hunter Digital Event, available today as part of the Monster Hunter Rise Update Ver. 3.0. The update includes a brand new variant of the Elder Dragon Valstrax, Crimson Glow Valstrax; Apex Zinogre, and more. Additional details on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin were also shared during the event. Here's each and every announcement:

