Back in April of this year during an interview with Vulture about his on-screen career, Mads Mikkelsen was asked about his turn as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in Bryan Fuller's take on author Thomas Harris' world (NBC's Hannibal). One area that was broached was that moment in the third season finale with Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) that had Fannibals either hoping for or convinced a kiss was going to happen between the two. While Mikkelsen explained that the moment was definitely deserving of a kiss at least being considered, the actor explained that it never came to be. "No, we didn't. Never went for the kiss," the actor revealed. "Bryan loved it, but he was like, 'Too much, guys. It's too obvious.' And he was absolutely right. But I think we were just stuck on that. And a lot of the Fannibals wanted it as well. It's been a subject of homoerotic fan art. And for good reason, because they are so united as twins in many ways. But we never wanted it to be a physical thing. It was something much bigger than that." So if that's the case, then what's all of this talk of "unused footage" from Fuller?