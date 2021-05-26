SLATE: BatCats back in action today
What was originally just a three-game series with TCU has now turned into a four-game stretch as the Wildcats and Horned Frogs gear up for a rematch of this past weekend’s series (that the Wildcats won) in the 2021 Big 12 Baseball Championship. Kansas State, the 7th-seed, will take the 2nd-seeded purple lizards at 12:30pm from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. The game can be seen on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Keith Moreland and Greg Swindell on the call (both are Texans and Longhorns, so expect them to favor the Frogs). Brian Smoller and Matt Walters will have the call on the K-State Sports Radio Network (which is pretty much just KMAN and online at K-State Sports for baseball).www.bringonthecats.com