SLATE: BatCats back in action today

Depending upon how one defense “the West,” the newly scheduled clash between Gonzaga and Texas Tech in the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Jerry Colangelo Classic on December 18, will pit two of the most elite programs in the West against one another. And doubtless, that is exactly what was intended. Eight teams will play in the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix Suns Arena, and with the exception of Georgia Tech, all of them are from the West. The other teams are USC, San Francisco, Grand Canyon, Northern Arizona and San Diego. Clearly, Texas Tech versus Gonzaga is the headliner. With the possible exception of Oregon, UCLA and Arizona, you couldn’t draw up a glitzier western matchup than the Red Raiders and the Bulldogs.