On this edition of FanGraphs Audio, David Laurila is joined by a pair of authors from different parts of the baseball world to talk about their work and the game. First, David welcomes Dodgers broadcaster Tim Neverett to the program. Tim recently wrote COVID Curveball, a book about the Dodgers’ strange 2020 championship season. David asks him about the challenges of the unique experience and Tim shares tales about players like Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and David Price, as well as what it was like to work in the Boston and Pittsburgh organizations before ending up with Los Angeles. Finally, Tim breaks the first rule of Joe Kelly Fight Club. [2:09]