Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 45 - Rookie Edwards is More Exciting Than Rookie KAT - Timberwolves Mailbag

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a long history of making great draft picks. Only, then they trade those players. It happens with a lot of teams, but it really feels like Minnesota has just done it over and over again. There was Ray Allen, who was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, Brandon Roy, who went to the Portland Trail Blazers, O.J. Mayo, going to the Memphis Grizzlies, and then there were second-tier guys like Ty Lawson, Trey Burke, and Mario Chalmers.