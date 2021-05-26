Cancel
Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 45 - Rookie Edwards is More Exciting Than Rookie KAT - Timberwolves Mailbag

By BrendanHedtke
Canis Hoopus
 28 days ago

You heard that right, host Brendan Hedtke thinks Minnesota Timberwolves fans can be more excited about Anthony Edwards than they were about Karl-Anthony Towns. Catch that and more in an all-new mailbag episode of the Bleav in Timberwolves podcast. Brendan answers a wide range of questions surrounding the Timberwolves; including talk about the Spanish ACB League’s 2020-21 Most Spectacular Player, Leandro Bolmaro.

