Bleav in Timberwolves Podcast EP. 45 - Rookie Edwards is More Exciting Than Rookie KAT - Timberwolves Mailbag
You heard that right, host Brendan Hedtke thinks Minnesota Timberwolves fans can be more excited about Anthony Edwards than they were about Karl-Anthony Towns. Catch that and more in an all-new mailbag episode of the Bleav in Timberwolves podcast. Brendan answers a wide range of questions surrounding the Timberwolves; including talk about the Spanish ACB League’s 2020-21 Most Spectacular Player, Leandro Bolmaro.www.canishoopus.com