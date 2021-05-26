Benjamin Avery and Vicki Lee Speak on Choosing Unexpected Careers Paths

I’m gambling that a second read will feel like the first read all over again, but better. How often have you (intentionally) read a book more than once? I’m somewhat ashamed to admit that I’ve mostly done so only when I have had to — for a course I’m teaching. I have rarely done so for fun, or dare I say, “just because.” There seems never to be enough time for that now. But since I started writing every day, I have felt this nagging feeling that I should be finding the time for books.