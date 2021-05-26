‘Yellowstone’ TV: Paramount Network Pushes Back Filming for Season 5, Here’s When It Will Start

Fans of hit Paramount Network series Yellowstone are still reeling from the explosive third season finale that changes practically everything. After the events of the finale, Yellowstone watchers are left with a whole offseason of wondering just who is dead and who is alive. To refresh your memory — three members of the Dutton family are ambushed by unknown assailants as the final seconds tick away. Family patriarch and Yellowstone Ranch owner, John Dutton, is gunned down while helping a stranded family on the roadside. His son, Kayce Dutton, is also attacked and shot at by unknown gunmen. He is able to shield himself by taking cover behind his desk. John’s only daughter, Beth Dutton, is the recipient of a package bomb that explodes right in front of her face. The fate of the three Dutton is left completely up in the air. All three could be dead, alive or gravely injured at the least. We simply do not know much more than that as we head into a new season.