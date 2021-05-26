Cancel
‘Yellowstone’ TV: Paramount Network Pushes Back Filming for Season 5, Here’s When It Will Start

By Thad Mitchell
 16 days ago
As Yellowstone fans wait patiently, or impatiently in some cases, for season four to arrive, news regarding season five has emerged. In a recent social media post, the Chief Joseph Ranch, Yellowstone’s primary set, says filming for a new season has been delayed. The post doesn’t get into specifics but makes clear that filming for a fifth season will be pushed back. A popular tourist attraction since the series began, Chief Joseph Ranch is looking to capitalize on the filming delay. The Wednesday morning Instagram post says the ranch will be open to guests in the near future. Spending a little time on Yellowstone Ranch is sure to be enticing to the show’s massive and still growing fan base.

