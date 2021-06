For the first time this year, the legendary monster of Loch Ness may have been spotted by someone who was actually at the iconic location in Scotland. The on-site sighting is said to have been made by an unnamed man from England who was visiting the area last Wednesday afternoon. While stationed onshore near the site's famed Urquhart Castle, the witness looked out lat Loch Ness with a pair of binoculars and noticed something strange briefly emerge from the water.