Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Trending Topics: The Week of May 24

Posted by 
NewsBreak Creators
NewsBreak Creators
 16 days ago

Every Wednesday, we're highlighting stories and videos from our creators that are catching the eyes of News Break users. While not all encompassing, we hope these pieces can provide a source of inspiration if you're feeling a little stumped about what to share next.

For written content, we continue to see articles reporting on the reopening of businesses amid loosening restrictions attract local readers. Seasonal stories including recommended spots for favorite regional foods and hot summer getaways are also popular. Our video creators continue to create useful and entertaining videos covering everything from events to local real estate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmi2E_0aBzsKDx00
Mike Petrucci/Unsplash

This week's trending articles:

Here's what the vaccine passport ban means for Florida businesses by Joe Duncan

NYPD to confiscate illegal ATVs, dirt bikes off city streets and destroy them by Welcome2TheBronx

Maryland foodies weigh in on the blue crab obsession and the best places to find them by Kaleah Mcilwain

What will Los Angeles really look like after June 15th? by Eugene Adams

Six gorgeous places to go this summer in Arkansas by Gin Lee

This week's trending videos:

St Pete Saturday Market | Downtown St Petersburg FL | Pinellas County Florida by Explorcation - Jamie & Skylar

Who Should NOT Move To Florida by Michael Bordenaro

Onboard The Gatherer II Fishing Charter w/ Captain Adam Catching Halibut And Stripers by ItGetsReel Fishing

Gilbert, Arizona to Offer 3rd Relief Package to Businesses by Ryan Meeks - Escape to Arizona

About the Creator Program: Our Creator Program brings together professional journalists, experts, and high-quality content creators to deliver relevant, local, and original content. News Break creators cover everything from in-depth investigative features to timely events happening around town. Find out more and apply at creators.newsbreak.com/creators.

NewsBreak Creators

NewsBreak Creators

76
Followers
17
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The official account for News Break's Creator Program. Follow this account for info, insights and updates for all things related to creator content.

 https://creators.newsbreak.com/creators
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#St Petersburg#Video News#Real Stories#Popular Creators#Local News#Relevant Content#Seasonal Stories#Videos#News Break Creators#News Break Users#Video Creators#This Week#Timely Events#Written Content#Professional Journalists#Original Content#Inspiration#Recommended Spots#Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Economygulfshorebusiness.com

Weekly Roundup: May 24-28

Catch up on this week’s top business news here. For daily information, subscribe to our free newsletter, Gulfshore Business Daily, and find archived newsletters at GulfshoreBusiness.com. Friday, May 28. Video courtesy of WINK News. HOT REAL ESTATE MARKET MAKING IT HARDER TO FIND RENTALS IN SWFL. A red-hot housing market...
AgricultureWVNews

Agriculture Topics

Spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect from Asia that can be found in Berkeley and Mineral counties in West Virginia. It also is established in several counties in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and Maryland. Because it can feed on more than 70 different plant species,...
Economymarketscale.com

The Weekly Scale: May 31st, 2021

This week at MarketScale, we kicked off a new series with post-show drinks, explored the labor shortage companies are facing, and filmed the pilot episode of our newest original series – The Next Great American Food Franchise. Go ahead and cover up your firework burns. It’s the start of a new week, and it’s time to scale up.
Kids96krock.com

Topic: Kids Today

It’s the end of an era. The founder of Beasley Broadcasting, George Beasley, passed away and Stan and Haney pay their respects. A guy in the Myakka River almost got his head bit off by an alligator. Are You Smarter Than Haney? Would you like to hear an interview with the Queefer Queen? We are joined by Professor Charles Hedgeworth. And more…
Internetstateofpress.com

Subscription-Based Social Media Features : Twitter Blue

Social media giant Twitter launched Twitter Blue, a subscription-based service that brings numerous convenient features to the platform for a monthly fee. This new service allows users to optimize their social media experience. The Undo Tweet button enables users to preview their tweets for a set amount of time before they are published, ensuring they can catch and correct any mistakes.
Behind Viral Videosvoonze.com

5 news coming to YouTube Analytics

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp. Youtube has launched five new updates for the YouTube Analytics analytics tool, which allows content creators to...
Softwaregraydonschwartz.com

Automated Content for SEO, Blog, Website and Social Media

I’m always ready to learn new ways to speed up writing or creating content. These are powerful tools that can be used for AB testing. You can easily come up with multiple ad copies and see which one works best for the campaign!. CopyAI is a smart Artificial Intelligence copywriter...
InternetJeffbullas's Blog

How to Supercharge Your Email Marketing with Video

If you think about marketing in today’s evolving digital landscape, generally what comes to mind is either some chic social media post or a huge billboard in Times Square. Emails might be one of the last things that pop up. This is not surprising as emails have been considered the...
Texas StatePosted by
102.3 The Bull

A Crazy Fight Broke Out at a North Texas Walmart Today

What started with a woman throwing a watermelon at another woman at a Walmart in Grand Prairie this morning (June 9) turned into a brawl involving multiple people. I’m not exactly how early it was when the fight broke out, but Dallas Texas TV posted the clip at 9:50, which is waaaay too early for a battle royal. But admittedly, it is a lot of fun to watch.
AnimalsOutdoor Life

Famous Bear, Grizzly 399, Kills Elk Calf on Camera

Grizzly 399 is perhaps the most famous female grizzly bears in the world, complete with her own Facebook and Twitter accounts. The bear is so well known that many people follow its movements, recording where it travels, and what it hunts. Recently Teton, Wyoming, naturalist and guide Rafael Sandoval witnessed...
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: An Insurance Officer Met Little Johnny

Today's two jokes about a little boy named Johnny, who always has a hilarious answer for any question, no matter who is asking. It was Thursday when an elderly insurance officer entered the porch of the house. He rang the doorbell, but no one opened it. The officer tried once again, and after some time passed, the door slowly creaked to show Little Johhny behind it – more concerned than sad.
Miami, FLIn Style

Jennifer Lopez Wore Super Low-Rise Joggers and a Cropped Tee to Lunch in Miami

Jennifer Lopez can even make sweats look good. On Wednesday, the multi-hyphenate was spotted out to lunch with her manager Benny Medina in Miami. The singer was dressed casually in super low-rise forest green joggers and matching green sneakers, which she paired with a a cropped, sleeveless white tee. The JLo Beauty founder wore aviator sunglasses and had her famous caramel hair up in a messy bun.