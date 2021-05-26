Flood Warning issued for Yell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Yell The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Petit Jean River At Danville affecting Yell County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Petit Jean River At Danville. * Until late Friday night. * At 8:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.2 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.7 feet on Thursday morning and then begin to fall to a stage near 17.7 feet on Friday. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river are flooded. Portions of Corinth Road, north of Danville, become flooded. Fld Observed Forecast 7 AM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Crest Time Date Petit Jean River Danville 20.0 21.2 Wed 8 AM 21.7 17.7 14.0 21.7 7AM 5/27