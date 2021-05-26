Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 09:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Cass; Marion The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties. Little Cypress Bayou Near Jefferson affecting Marion, Upshur, Harrison and Gregg Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in Louisiana...Texas Big Cypress Bayou At Caddo Lake affecting Caddo Parish, and Marion, Harrison, and Cass Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * Until late Friday night. * At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.1 feet. * Flood stage is 13 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 14.7 feet. * Forecast...The Black Cypress Bayou is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 9.5 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 14 feet, Minor lowland flooding.