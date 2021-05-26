Cancel
Bossier Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Bossier, Webster by NWS

weather.gov
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 173.2 feet. * Flood stage is 172.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 173.5 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 172.0 feet, Expect bankfull conditions on Red Chute Bayou.

alerts.weather.gov
