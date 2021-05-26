Cancel
Cheyenne County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins, Sherman by NWS

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins; Sherman SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 826 AM MDT/926 AM CDT/, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Brewster, moving northeast at 30 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Cheyenne, southwestern Rawlins and northeastern Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas.

State
Kansas State
County
Sherman County, KS
City
Brewster, KS
County
Cheyenne County, KS
County
Rawlins County, KS
