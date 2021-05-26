Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins, Sherman by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 08:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins; Sherman SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 826 AM MDT/926 AM CDT/, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Brewster, moving northeast at 30 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Cheyenne, southwestern Rawlins and northeastern Sherman Counties in northwestern Kansas.alerts.weather.gov