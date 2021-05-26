Flood Warning issued for Cass, Harrison, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Cass; Harrison; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Big Cypress Bayou At Caddo Lake affecting Caddo, Marion, Harrison and Cass Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Big Cypress Bayou At Caddo Lake. * Until Monday evening. * At 7:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 172.2 feet. * Flood stage is 172.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 172.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.