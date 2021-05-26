Sam Darnold’s first practice as a Panther was a restart of what he knows as a QB
Sam Darnold’s new home is incomplete. After relocating to Charlotte for his job, he moved into an apartment that is still missing some key furniture. It currently includes a mattress with no bed frame and half of a sectional. Less than two weeks away from his 24th birthday, family and friends have come to town to visit him and he has checked out the local cuisine and some of what the town has to offer.democratherald.com