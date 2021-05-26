Cancel
El Paso, TX

Silver alert issued for missing 59-year-old El Paso man

By Staff
KFOX 14
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 59-year-old Nelson Valenzuela on Wednesday morning. Valenzuela reportedly left his foster home on the 7200 block of Apple Lane in east El Paso on foot at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25 and never returned.

