Silver alert issued for missing 59-year-old El Paso man

UPDATE, May 17: El Paso police on Monday said they had yet to identify a 25 to 30-year-old man who was among two pedestrians struck and killed by vehicles in separate weekend incidents. The unidentified man died after being hit by a pickup truck Saturday about 5:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of E. Paisano. The post Police try to identify pedestrian hit, killed on E. Paisano over weekend appeared first on KVIA.