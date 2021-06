It's 5 p.m. You just finished a workday, you're exhausted, and all you can think about doing is popping a frozen pizza in the oven and calling it a night. You sit there pondering how in the world you'll ever be able to handle cooking healthy meals for yourself—especially when some of those online recipes are drowning in a long list of ingredients and instructions, coercing you to spend over two hours of your night making a meal.