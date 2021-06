Mike Krzyzewski, Everytime We Touch, Kevin White, Jon Scheyer, Duke Blue Devils men's basketball, Cascada. Coach K said in the official Duke release yesterday that this retirement announcement was viewed by he and his family as a celebration, not sure Duke fans would agree necessarily but when 74 year old Coach K entered the press conference dancing to the tune of Cascada’s – Everytime We Touch a staple at Blue Devil home games. Definitely trying to strike a celebratory tone with his family clapping along with the beat in the audience. Not what one expects and after kind, thoughtful and complimentary words by Vince Price, Kevin White and Nina King, Coach K addressed the audience.