Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

The Scouting Trail: More Prospects from the BIG and SEC

By David Seifert
d1baseball.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a Junior College District tournament near Chicago on Thursday I headed south to Bloomington (Ind.) where the Hoosiers were hosting Nebraska and Ohio State for a double round robin. With a handful of potential top three round selections, it was the perfect Midwest destination to settle in for a couple of days.

d1baseball.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Scouts#Ohio State#Sec#Junior College District#Hoosiers#Left Handers#Bloomington#Chicago#Ind#Main Event#Cade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
North Platte Post

News from the Big 10

UNDATED (AP) — Heart inflammation is rare in Big Ten Conference athletes who’ve had COVID-19 and in most cases it causes no obvious symptoms. That's according to the first data published from the Big Ten COVID-19 Cardiac Registry. Data published Thursday in JAMA Cardiology show that 37 of nearly 1,600 athletes, or about 2%, had evidence of heart inflammation on imaging tests. Follow-up testing showed clear scans a month later in some athletes, but about 40% of the 37 had scarring. The researchers don't know whether these athletes face substantial health risks, although heart inflammation is a leading cause of sudden death in athletes. It is not known if inflammation found was caused by COVID-19 or something else.
College SportsPosted by
WGAU

Diamond Dogs eliminated from SEC baseball tournament

Tenth-ranked Ole Miss beat Georgia 4-0 in an SEC Tournament elimination game Thursday at the Hoover Met. Junior left fielder Kevin Graham gave the Rebels a 1-0 advantage when he led off the bottom of the second with his 13th home run. Ole Miss added a run in the third on an RBI-single by Jacob Gonzales. Georgia freshman starter Liam Sullivan managed the inning as the Rebels had to settle for just one, leaving the bases loaded. He would go the first three innings and allow two runs on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
College Sportswestplainsdailyquill.net

SEC, Big East latest to scrap intraconference transfer rules

NEW YORK (AP) — The Southeastern Conference and the Big East eliminated their intraconference transfer policies Thursday, allowing athletes to transfer within the leagues without losing a year of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids senior infielder excited with postseason prospects

BIG RAPIDS – This could be huge week for the Big Rapids Cardinal softball team. It’s Olivia Teceno’s senior season and she’s hoping the postseason will be extremely special. In mid-May, Teceno’s stats had her at a .267 batting average and 11 RBIs. This marks her fourth year on varsity,...
Basketballchatsports.com

Sales pitch: Who has the most to offer on the SEC men's basketball recruiting trail?

Last month, we started our Sales Pitch series by ranking the schools in the ACC based on the quality of their enticements for men's basketball recruits and then moved on to the Big East, where we examined whether anyone in the league can close the recruiting gap on Villanova. We followed that up with the Big Ten, and the biggest first tier we've seen of any conference so far, and the Pac-12, where UCLA and Arizona are keeping the rest of the league at arm's length.
MLBCrescent-News

Minor leagues: Local trio getting exposure from MLB scouts

A trio of former area standouts are taking advantage of opportunities to gain visibility to MLB scouts through the newly-formed MLB Draft League as the 68-game, six-team schedule has gotten underway in recent weeks. Former Ayersville pitcher Jack Goonan, Bryan pitcher Deylen Miley and Archbold shortstop Jeron Williams are competing...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Wolverines hosting a big-time linebacker prospect Friday

Michigan is hosting 2023 Top100 linebacker Tackett Curtis on Friday for an unofficial visit, he reported via his Twitter account. The visit was first reported by TMI's Brice Marich in May. The trip to Ann Arbor will be the first unofficial visit for Curtis in his entire recruitment as he's expected to spend time at a bunch of programs during the month of June.
NBAchatsports.com

Niyo: For Pistons' Jason Buckner, scouting more than an educated guess

If you dig deep enough, you’ll find the Pistons’ preparations for this summer’s NBA Draft may have started a few decades ago. And you’ll discover some of the groundwork for what comes next in a critical offseason for Detroit’s pro basketball revival was laid at the home of Quinn Buckner, one of the game’s true champions who is now a broadcaster and business executive in Indianapolis.
Sportstigerdroppings.com

BIG NEWS regarding two top prospects

Both Kelvin Banks and Shawn Murphy have received future casts to LSU. Kelvin received his from Julie Boudwin and Shawn from Sam Speiegalman. re: BIG NEWS regarding two top prospectsPosted on 6/7/21 at 8:51 pm to The Tiger322. Julie is straight cash. Member since Nov 2014. 13495 posts. re: BIG...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball prospect watch: Miami shuts down potential big hero

Miami Marlins right-hander Sixto Sanchez is rostered in 48.1% of ESPN standard leagues despite the fact he has yet to pitch in a major-league game this season. Patience is rarely a virtue for fantasy baseball managers but, in this case, they clearly love the fact that Sanchez has been ranked highly on prospect lists for years (originally with the Philadelphia Phillies) and how his seven big-league starts for Miami in 2020 yielded intriguing results.
FootballScarlet Nation

Notre Dame Offers Three More Prospects From Irish Invasion

On Sunday shortly after the Irish Invasion camp concluded, Notre Dame offered seven prospects. And in the couple days afterwards, the Irish staff has extended three more scholarships to underclassmen defensive backs. The morning after Harper Woods (Mich.) class of 2024 defensive back Jacob Oden camped at Notre Dame, he...
College Sportsstakingtheplains.com

Texas Tech Football Notebook: Link Roundup

Hey gang! I only have time for some links this morning, but luckily baseball is on the horizon, Friday through Sunday (possibly) with the first pitch for every game at 2:00 p.m. Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate. How has a 12-team model become the presumptive favorite? Well, its potential emergence winds through...
NFLbucksinsider.com

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields signs rookie deal with Chicago Bears

Justin Fields landed with the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite some debate regarding his abilities leading into the draft, the former Ohio State quarterback was selected No. 11 overall, the fourth player at his position off the board following Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. On Thursday, Fields was officially rewarded for his hard work. According to a report from NFL Network league insider Tom Pelissero, the Bears signed Fields to his rookie deal. Per Pelissero’s report, Fields signed a fully guaranteed four-year worth $18,871,952 contract that includes $11,085,056 in signing bonuses. This number falls in line with Spotrac.com’s projected salary for Fields released shortly after the NFL Draft, which had him earning $18,871,955 on his rookie deal with a signing bonus of $11,085,058. Fields was a five-star prospect out of Kennesaw, Georgia, and the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and the…